Kineko Price Down 38.2% Over Last Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $10,437.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.83 or 2.04330544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030897 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.