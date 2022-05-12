Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.86) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.60 ($4.32).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,159.91).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

