Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $202.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,739. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

