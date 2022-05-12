KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

KNOP stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

