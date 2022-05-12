Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.