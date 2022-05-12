Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.