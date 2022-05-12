Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

