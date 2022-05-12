Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Westlake by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of WLK opened at $129.97 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

