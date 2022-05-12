Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $238.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

