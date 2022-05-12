Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $158.83 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.