K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.73 ($21.82).

ETR SDF traded down €0.46 ($0.48) on Thursday, hitting €29.18 ($30.72). 1,871,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.16 and a 200 day moving average of €21.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.48 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($38.37). The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

