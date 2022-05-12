Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.