Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LBRMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
