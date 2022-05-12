Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LBRMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

