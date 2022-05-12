Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$29.25 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$29.03 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.69%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

