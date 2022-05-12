Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

