Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,751,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949,826. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

