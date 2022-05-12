Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 3,030 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. 22,970,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

