Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 2,402,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

