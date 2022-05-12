Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,048 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 214,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,568 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Loews by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 882,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

