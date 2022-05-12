Landbox (LAND) Price Down 75% Over Last Week

Landbox (LAND) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Landbox has a market cap of $36,349.63 and approximately $447.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 75% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

