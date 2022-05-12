Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.49 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

