Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.49 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.