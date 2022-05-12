Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $83.50 Average PT from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,831. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

