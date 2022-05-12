Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.