Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Down 79.8% in April

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,633. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.