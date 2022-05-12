LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €101.30 ($106.63) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.88.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

