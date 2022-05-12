Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.25

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.07.
About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.
