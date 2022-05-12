LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $41.45. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

