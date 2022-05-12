LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $41.45. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 1,806 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
