Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in April

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVTTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Levitee Labs Company Profile

Levitee Labs Inc develops and sells mushroom extract nutraceuticals, and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. It operates through two divisions, MONK-E and Sporeo. The MONK-E division produces mushroom-based nutraceutical supplements with a primary focus on mushroom extracts. The Sporeo division produces sterilized spawn and substrates for mushroom cultivation.

