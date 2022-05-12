Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Acquires 300 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 339,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

