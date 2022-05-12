Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.39 million.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,169. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

