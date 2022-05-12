Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightscape Technologies (LTSCD)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.