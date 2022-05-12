Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.00715517 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,325.34 or 1.00215520 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,131,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.