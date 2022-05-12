Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $296.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.35 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

