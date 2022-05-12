LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Down 9.1%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

