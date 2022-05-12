Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.33 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($167,100.04). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($249,101.22).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.