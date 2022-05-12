Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.33 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($167,100.04). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($249,101.22).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

