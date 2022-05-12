loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $211,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

