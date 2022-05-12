loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.