London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($126.99) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,104 ($87.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of £36.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,847.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,273.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.