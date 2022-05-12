Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Financial Survey

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.35 -$2.34 million N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.20 $2.20 million $0.04 35.00

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loyalty Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loyalty Ventures and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Digital Media Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.02%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 721.43%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Loyalty Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

