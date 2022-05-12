Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,309.50 or 0.99999554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Lua Token

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

