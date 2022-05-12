Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 12.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 16.42 and last traded at 15.60. Approximately 2,008,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 29,920,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.