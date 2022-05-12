Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,882. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

