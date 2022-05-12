LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

