Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Parham Medhat Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) EVP Parham Medhat sold 1,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $19,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,152.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parham Medhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00.

Shares of LBC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

