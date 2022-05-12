LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.