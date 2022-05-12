Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 108230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$45.01 million and a PE ratio of -103.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

