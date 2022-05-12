Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:MACF opened at GBX 117.15 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.54. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.30 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £184.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian purchased 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,929.40 ($12,241.89).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

