Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE M opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

