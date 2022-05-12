Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.04.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

