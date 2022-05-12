Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,988 shares.The stock last traded at $59.62 and had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

