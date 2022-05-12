MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and $2,993.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,950% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

